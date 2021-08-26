Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

