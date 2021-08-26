Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 5.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.59.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $44,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

