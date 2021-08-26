CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Down 1.2%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 281,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 730,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

