Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

