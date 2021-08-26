Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.67. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$8.000 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 103,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,829. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

