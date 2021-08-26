Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

COFS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 22.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

