CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0020 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.92 million and $9,181.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

