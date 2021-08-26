CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

