CX Institutional Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84.

