CX Institutional Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

