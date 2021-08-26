CX Institutional Invests $1.56 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.74 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 172.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

