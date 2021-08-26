CX Institutional Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $517,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,347.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 72,908 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 871,129 shares of company stock worth $92,260,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $123.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

