CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.02. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,735,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

