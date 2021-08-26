CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $166.81 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

