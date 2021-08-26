CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.