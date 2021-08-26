Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 48.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Palantir Technologies worth $68,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 398,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.