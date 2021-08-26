Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 983.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,390 shares during the quarter. Affirm accounts for approximately 5.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $424,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

