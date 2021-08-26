Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,117,702 shares of company stock valued at $455,719,640. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

