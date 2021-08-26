Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 342,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,862. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96.

