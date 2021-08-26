Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,477 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.