CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 722,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,849.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

