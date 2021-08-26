D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $97.16 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

