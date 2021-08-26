DA Davidson Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $445.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $376.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

