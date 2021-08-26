Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and $396.03 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00147581 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,060,148,858 coins and its circulating supply is 6,060,148,369 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

