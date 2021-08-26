Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 2,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,028. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

