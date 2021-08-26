Daniel K. Mcmahon Sells 20,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,933. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

