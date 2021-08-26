Daniels&Tansey LLP Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP owned 2.21% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,376. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83.

