Daniels&Tansey LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,055. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.