Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 1,805 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.41. 44,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

