DAOventures Price Up 54.2% This Week (DVG)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $2.27 million and $205,422.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVG) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,503,179 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

