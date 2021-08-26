Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $798,900.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,876. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

