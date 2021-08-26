Darryl Bond Sells 774 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $10,054.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45.

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 503,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,347. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 63.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Yext by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 49.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

