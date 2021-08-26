Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $71.90 or 0.00152996 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1.07 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,393 coins and its circulating supply is 38,152 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

