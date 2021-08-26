Dash (DASH) Price Hits $238.74

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $238.74 or 0.00508825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $403.74 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.89 or 0.01195439 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,297,802 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

