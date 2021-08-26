DATA Trading Down 13.9% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, DATA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $454,400.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

