Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 7,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $74.00.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.