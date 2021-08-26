Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.85. 124,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,842. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -797.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,436,457 shares of company stock worth $182,588,274. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.