Datamine (DAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,262.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $442,134.72 and approximately $14,262.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00393725 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001479 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.30 or 0.01032529 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,191,185 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

