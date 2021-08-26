Datum (DAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67,885.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $67,885.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00098263 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

