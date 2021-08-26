Dave Stephenson Sells 15,203 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

