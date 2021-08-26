David D. Nelson Purchases 389 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $11,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 27,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,968. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

