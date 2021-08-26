David Siegel Sells 6,210 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71.

M.D.C. stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 5,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,758. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

