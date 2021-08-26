DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 498.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 785,922 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

