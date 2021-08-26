DDKoin Price Reaches $0.57 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $968,641.71 and $14,980.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009503 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008588 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002885 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

