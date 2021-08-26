DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $519,050.94 and $990.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

