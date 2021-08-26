DecentBet (DBET) Trading 34.3% Lower Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. DecentBet has a market cap of $537,921.36 and $638.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,800.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.