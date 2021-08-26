Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $86.16 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $280.91 or 0.00598698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $86.16 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00127697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00158079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.83 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.01033449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.32 or 0.06417965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,728 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

