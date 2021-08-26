DeepBrain Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $603,558.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $24.02 million and $603,558.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

