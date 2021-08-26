Deeper Network Price Up 34.6% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $67.28 million and $3.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

