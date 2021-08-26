Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

NYSE DE opened at $376.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $204.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.